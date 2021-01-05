Salma Hayek shows off her assets in her first selfie of 2021

What better way to kick off the new year than with a new selfie from the one and only Salma Hayek ?
The 54-year-old decided to blow everyone away with her first Instagram post of 2021, uploading a smoldering selfie that features her full body in a brown bikini. The actress even decided to let the photo speak for itself, posting the pic with no caption at all.
In the picture, the star is keeping cool in a barely-there bikini, which is a deep brown and features some red accents throughout. She’s also wearing a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, a few gold accessories on her ears and around her neck, and her hair up in a simple bun.
While we might already know just how impressive Salma Hayek’s body really is, she wants everyone to know that at 54, she’s still got it!
Even though she has one of the most sought-after physiques in the world, the actress still isn’t the biggest fan of exercise--at least not in the morning. Salma’s approach to getting a sweat session in is a little unconventional, telling PEOPLE that with her busy, schedule she doesn’t always have time to exercise.
“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she admitted, going on to say she prefers to keep her muscles engaged all day long.
“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you‘re working the muscles,” she said..
“It’s restorative yoga,” Hayek continued. “She taught me how to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”
She’s also spoken previously about walking her dogs being her version of exercise, calling her pups her personal trainers.
Salma is also a self-confessed foodie, revealing on her juice website Cooler Cleanse that she’s not a fan of dieting.
“I don‘t like to diet and I’m not good at it,” she said. Still, she’s proud of her curves and accepts the fact her weight is going to fluctuate sometimes.
“I’m not a skinny girl,” she told Canada’s More magazine. “I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but I’m happy at all times.”