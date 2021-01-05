Salma Hayek shows off her assets in her first selfie of 2021

What better way to kick off the new year than with a new selfie from the one and only Salma Hayek ?

The 54-year-old decided to blow everyone away with her first Instagram post of 2021, uploading a smoldering selfie that features her full body in a brown bikini. The actress even decided to let the photo speak for itself, posting the pic with no caption at all.

In the picture, the star is keeping cool in a barely-there bikini, which is a deep brown and features some red accents throughout. She’s also wearing a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, a few gold accessories on her ears and around her neck, and her hair up in a simple bun.

While we might already know just how impressive Salma Hayek’s body really is, she wants everyone to know that at 54, she’s still got it!

Even though she has one of the most sought-after physiques in the world, the actress still isn’t the biggest fan of exercise--at least not in the morning. Salma’s approach to getting a sweat session in is a little unconventional, telling PEOPLE that with her busy, schedule she doesn’t always have time to exercise.

“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she admitted, going on to say she prefers to keep her muscles engaged all day long.