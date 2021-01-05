Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. went on their first romantic stroll of 2021

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are still going strong. The pair are not only writing flirty Instagram comments on each other’s photos, but they’ve also been spotted out and about in Manhattan together.

©GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. out in NYC together.

The 42-year-old actress and the 33-year-old chef were seen out together for the first time this year. On Monday, the pair were seen walking together on a romantic stroll through Greenwich Village with coffee in hand. Holmes, the fashionista that she is, wore a black blazer over a matching turtleneck, tucked into wide-leg jeans. She accessorized with black boots, a black newsboy hat, and a white face mask. She carried a canvas white tote over her shoulder.

The NYC chef also dressed casually wearing a black zip-up hoodie over a white t-shirt paired with black jeans and black sneakers. He matched his girlfriend wearing a white face mask and carried a black drawstring bag on his shoulder.

Although Vitolo and Holmes have been dating for a few months, the NYC chef made the couple Instagram official earlier in December. The 33-year-old gave his famous girlfriend a birthday post which was a black-and-white picture of the pair smiling together. He captioned the photo, “The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!” Holmes commented on the photo writing, “Thank you so much my Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u too!!!!!”