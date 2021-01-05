Jimmy Fallon impersonates Harry Styles after news broke of his new romance with Olivia Wilde

It’s a new year which means time for new celebrity romances! News officially broke early this week that a newly single, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are a couple. The actress was spotted holding hands with the 26-year-old musician at his agent, Jeff Azoff’s, wedding in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California this past weekend.
Talk about good timing! Coming off the tail ends of this romance news, on Monday night, Jimmy Fallon , the host of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ dressed as Styles for the skit, “Harry Styles Learns the Treat People With Kindness Choreography.”
Fallon’s imitation was a nod to Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s recently released video, “Treat People With Kindness.” according to Page Six. Everything from the late-night host’s side-swept hair and the bedazzled outfit was spot on to a typical Styles’ look.
Although the 36-year-old actress and 26-year-old musician might seem like a random pairing, Wilde and Styles have been spending a lot of time together on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ which went into production a few months ago.
Wilde split from longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis last year and it seems that she and Styles were able to get cozy together during these past few months of filming. According to Page Six, an insider said, “Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.”
According to an interview with Vogue, Wilde was thrilled when she heard that the former One Direction member was officially joining the movie’s cast.
“...I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film,” Wilde told Vogue in November. “Because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”