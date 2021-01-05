Jimmy Fallon impersonates Harry Styles after news broke of his new romance with Olivia Wilde

It’s a new year which means time for new celebrity romances! News officially broke early this week that a newly single, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are a couple. The actress was spotted holding hands with the 26-year-old musician at his agent, Jeff Azoff’s, wedding in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California this past weekend.

Talk about good timing! Coming off the tail ends of this romance news, on Monday night, Jimmy Fallon , the host of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ dressed as Styles for the skit, “Harry Styles Learns the Treat People With Kindness Choreography.”

Fallon’s imitation was a nod to Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s recently released video, “Treat People With Kindness.” according to Page Six. Everything from the late-night host’s side-swept hair and the bedazzled outfit was spot on to a typical Styles’ look.

Although the 36-year-old actress and 26-year-old musician might seem like a random pairing, Wilde and Styles have been spending a lot of time together on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ which went into production a few months ago.