Sorry, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are not dating

Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman on December 23rd after being married for over a year and a half. While divorce is difficult in any situation (and there really shouldn’t be a timeline on how quickly someone is allowed to move on) the actress faced rumors that she was already dating someone new. And that somebody happened to be heartthrob, Channing Tatum. While it’s no doubt that two hotties would make for a great look power couple, a source told PEOPLE that the rumors aren’t true.



A source told the outlet that the couple is just working together on an upcoming project. “They‘re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the source claimed. The two A-list actors previously worked together on The Lego Batman Movie (2017) voicing Clark Kent (Tatum) and Cat Woman (Kravitz). Kravitz is currently playing Selina Kyle aka Cat Woman in the Robert Pattinson film The Batman scheduled for a 2022 release.

©GettyImages Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

The soon to be divorced couple just celebrated their wedding anniversary over the summer and the actress shared a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. “One year,” she captioned the image. According to The Independent, after news broke about the divorce Kravitz shared a meme of a drag queen putting a bag of trash into a dumpster, with the bag labeled, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Gluzman shared his own not so cryptic post. The pair has since removed all photos of one another on their Instagram profiles.

As for Tatum, he was last linked romantically to singer Jessie J following his divorce from his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2018. Tatum and J dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in April 2020.