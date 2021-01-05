Drew Barrymore admits somebody on a celebrity dating app stood her up!

If you still can’t get over that one time someone stood you up on a date, it might make you feel better to know that it’s even happened to Drew Barrymore. The lovable actress and host shared her experience on a celebrity dating app on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while chatting over video chat with comedian Nikki Glaser. According to Barrymore, she was on a dating app where every guy is a “cookie-cutter” mold of either a surfer or photographer, but after finding a guy that she liked- he ended up flaking on her at the exact time they were supposed to meet. Barrymore has been married 3 times and divorced art consultant Will Kopelman in 2016. They share two kids, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.





“I went on an app, I think you‘ve been on this app too,” she told Glazer. “Where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and like definitely their best friend’s kid. ‘And I was like well this is like a cookie-cutter like it’s like the same thing over and over and over. And then I booked a date with one guy, finally and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet. I was like, can’t you be a jerk like an hour before? That would have been such a time saver.” Barrymore knew that getting flaked on is a classic dating app move but admitted the experience still left her feeling “stupid.” “Not that that’s shocking, I know that happens all the time. I was more miffed that it was like at 3 o’clock when we were supposed to meet. I’m like, just do that at 2... I felt so stupid,” she explained.

Glaser knew just what app she was talking about it called it a “celebrity dating app.” The comedian joked along with Barrymore’s description of the men and added, “It‘s nice to hear that it’s happened to you too. These apps, especially the one you are talking about, which I believe is the celebrity dating app, I just call it DJ’s jumping off of yachts because that’s all it is.” It wasn‘t a “big high-powered” male celebrity that Barrymore was looking to meet though. While there are “big high-powered men” on the site, Barrymore explained, “of course I didn’t go for any of those. I never have. I was like oh the comedy writer, that sounds fun.”

Glazer tried to reassure Barrymore that the guy was probably just intimated, “I’m sure he was just intimidated by you, that’s what I always convince myself of when they cancel. He was just scared of his feelings for me,” the comedian explained. But Barrymore wasn’t having it and interjected while roasting the unnamed comedy writer, “no i think he‘s just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about it the wrong way. Screw that. We gotta face the facts Nikki. They're just not showing up. It may be personal, it may not be, but you know whatever, let’s not fool ourselves in the middle of all this.”