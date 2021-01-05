Beyoncé shows exclusive footage of her family life

Beyoncé is showing her fans some appreciation with an exciting video, marking the end of 2020 and the beginning of a new era!

The iconic singer took to Instagram to share a compilation of all her favorite 2020 moments, including some never-before-seen footage of her children and her daily family life.

The 39-year-old singer also wrote a message sharing her thoughts and expressing how important it is to “look forward and pray for new beginnings,” taking a moment to urge her fans to “celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

Beyoncé is known for keeping her life very private, however her annual videos are a way for her followers to keep in touch with the singer’s life and projects.

Queen Bey showed the cutest moments with Rumi and Sir, including an adorable video with the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, where the twins can be seen looking chic and having a good time.

Another family moment shows Beyoncé driving a golf cart, while Rumi is dancing to the successful Savage Remix that featured Megan Thee Stallion.