Jennifer Lopez welcomes 2021 in a red bikini

Jennifer Lopez is starting 2021 in a red bikini in front of the beach. After a successful 2020 and a New Year‘s Eve show, the singer shared some Monday motivation. J.Lo posed in a bright red bikini while on a Florida beach, showing off her toned body in a video. She was also wearing a beautiful purple and gold silk Versace robe with her nickname ‘JLO’ on the back.

J.Lo’s fans reacted to the post with positive comments and even Tommy Mottola could’t resist to comment, ‘Chill you need it and you deserve it🔥❤️❤️‼️‼️👊🏼.”

Lopez kicked off 2020 by performing at Pepsi‘s Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira and this New Year’s Eve performance was the perfect closure for J.Lo’s successful year. When the news was announced that the singer was going to perform at the Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, fans were excited.One wrote, “Nothing like ringing in the new year with the most empowering female performer! ⭐️💓” The Facebook App profile commented, “We want to hear 🎶 Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still (I’M STILL) Jenny from the block🎶”’