Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis strips down to a bikini in the snow

Tallulah Willis looked calm, cool, and collected as she took a dip in some hot springs in snowy Idaho over the weekend.

The 26-year-old daughter of exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was pictured in a bright green bikini and a fuzzy pink beanie as she posed against the snowy mountains. In the pics, she’s holding hands with boyfriend Dillon Buss, a film director and photographer who came along for their family vacation.

Tallulah looked happy as can be as she smiled for the camera in one photo before exchanging a kiss with her beau in the next. Buss was dressed more subtly with black swim trunks on, matching his girlfriend by donning a dark beanie.



While their outfits scream summer, the background made things even more majestic with snow-covered trees and rocks as they sit perched up on a boulder with their legs submerged in the hot springs.

Tallulah and Dillon have been dating for almost a year now, as they started seeing each other in early 2020. Back in August, the star took to Instagram to tell her followers about how Buss has helped her feel more secure about her figure as she battles Body Dysmorphic Disorder, a mental illness involving an obsessive focus on a perceived flaw in appearance.

“Was having a hideous day - bdd/ocd/disassociation flare ups bubblin about,” she wrote in an Instagram caption over the summer. “Wanted to curl under the sheets and succumb to my spiral. I texted my partner I was having an off day and needed some alone time, he told me he understood and was here to hold whatever space he could.”