Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is practically a snowboarding pro at 2-years-old

The Kardashian-Jenner children are all too cute for words, including 2-year-old Stormi Webster . As if we thought that Kylie Jenner ’s little one couldn’t get any cuter, we learned that she’s practically a professional snowboarder. The famous family has been vacationing in Aspen, Colorado over the holidays and Kylie has been posting videos of her daughter looking like a pro on the her board.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her 2-year-old daughter’s impressive snowboarding skills. In the video, an adorably dressed Stormi is seen slowly riding down a small slope before stopping and turning without falling.

“Yay! You went on your heels and you stopped,” Jenner excitedly said in the video.

Clearly, we all need to take lessons from Stormi because the toddler knows what she is doing. This isn’t the first time Stormi has rode a snowboard, as her famous mom first took her last December and of course posted about it at the time.

Staying in Aspen with Kylie is older sister Kendall and their mom, Kris Jenner . News came out today that the luxurious mansion the famous family is staying in on the mountain goes for $450,000 a month, according to Page Six. The group might not be staying for an entire month, but even for a few days, the price tag to stay at this home is quite hefty.