Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark dating rumors after being spotted holding hands

Just a few weeks after news of her divorce from Jason Sudeikis went public, Olivia Wilde was spotted getting cozy with a new man: Harry Styles .

The 36-year-old actress was photographed holding hands with the 26-year-old musician, who appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted together at his agent’s wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California this weekend.

While not many details are known about their relationship, Wilde and the former One Direction star could have fallen for one another on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, which went into production this fall.



“...I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film,” Wilde told Vogue in November. “Because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”



This news comes less than two months after Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split, calling off their engagement of 7 years in November. Still, even though it may seem fast for a new relationship, the couple went public long after calling it quits privately.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It‘s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”