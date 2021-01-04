Chrissy Teigen gets nose re-pierced after first botched attempt

After failing the first time around, Chrissy Teigen finally got her nose re-pierced.
On Monday, January 4, the mother of two took to Instagram to show off her brand new nose piercing. In the quick clip, the Lip Sync Battle host said, “I did it. Second time’s the charm,” tagging New York-based piercer Brian Keith Thompson--also known as bodyelectrictattoo--in the caption. She went on to mention Brian once again in her Instagram Story, writing, “Love you sir! Best dressed man in the biz.”
It looks like this second nose piercing went a lot more smoothly for Chrissy than her first attempt. Back in December, the star shared the story of her failed nose bling as she contemplated trying again.
She posted a picture onto Twitter showing off what looked to be a perfectly fine piercing, letting fans know in the caption that it didn’t last.
“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” she wrote under the photo.
So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020
“Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose,” she continued. “It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”
After receiving backlash for the failed attempt, the model continued, “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a**holes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”
It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being assholes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020
Luckily for Teigen, this new piercing is here to stay, and it matches with the brand new look she’s been rocking all throughout December.
In the days leading up to Christmas, the Cravings author shared with fans that she’s no longer a fan of wearing regular makeup, but instead, likes wearing face crystals as her accessory of choice.
“merry x mas eve! trying to figure out if my love of face crystals is a phase of sobriety or a lifestyle,” she wrote in an Instagram post on December 24. “Crystals and no makeup are a vibe and I am officially announcing them as my vibe. daily mail please make this into a top news story. Chrissy says crystals...are a vibe”
Last month, Teigen announced that she was 4 weeks sober , a decision she made after reading Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol, by Holly Whitaker.
“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I‘m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,” she wrote. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can‘t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”
