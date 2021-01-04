First Instagram challenge of 2021: Join DaniLeigh and Vanessa Hudgens in the #FlexibilityChallenge

Stretch, dance, and flex! The first social media challenge of 2021 is here. Created by a TikTok user @omgitsashleigh in 2020 and recreated by DaniLeigh, and Vanessa Hudgens , in 2021 the #FlexibilityChallenge seems to be a great way to keep ourselves entertained during the quarantine. After the Dominican-American singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer posted on her Instagram account a video of her dancing to the rhythm of “Monique” and showing her flexibility skills; later, actress Vanessa Hudgens jumped into the trend to give it a try.

The Flexibility Challenge consists of dancing to your preferred song while wearing a hooded sweatshirt. After covering your head with the hood, you need to lift your leg to your head, place your foot inside the hoodie, and in one quick movement, altogether remove the garment. The funniest part of this challenge is how your hair reacts to it. “#flexibilitychallenge.. first take I didn’t really kno my hair was gon look like that 😭😭,” DaniLeigh captioned her video.

“Looked too fun and had to try. Lol @iamdanileigh,” wrote Vanessa Hudgens, who strategically kept her flyaways in place with a headband.