Amanda Kloots is taking on 2021 by going to therapy and starting a new co-hosting gig

Amanda Kloots certainly proved that she’s a warrior in 2020. Experiencing one of the toughest years of her life that consisted of her losing her husband, actor Nick Cordero from COVID-19 back in July, the fitness instructor is gearing up for a new job and a fresh start in the new year.
Today marked the dancer’s first day as a new co-host on the show, ‘The Talk.’ In an interview with People she opened up about what she is looking forward to in 2021. “I‘m really just looking forward to evolving as a person,” said Kloots.
“I love growing and learning and being open to receiving information. And I think what‘s great about this show is I can go into an episode and know about the topics that we’re going to talk about, but then Sharon [Osbourne] will say something or Sheryl [Underwood] will say something, or Carrie Ann [Inaba] will say something, and it really adjusts what you think,” the 38-year-old said in the interview.
Broadway Actor Nick Cordero dies at age 41 from Coronavirus
Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots told to say goodbye, José Andrés’ important call with King Felipe and more news
Nick Cordero’s health setback, Christina Aguilera shares her diary and more news
Kloots went on to say, “I think that’s really cool because it changes your opinion, and then you grow from that. And I love that. And I’m really looking forward to learning from these women, because I think Elaine and Sheryl and Sharon and Carrie Ann are all completely different and unique. And I think the five of us together are going to bring some incredible energy.”
It seems that this new gig will be ideal for Kloots and hopefully be a positive force in her life. Kloots posted a few stories to her Instagram over the holidays, opening up about how she was feeling nearing the end of a tough year.
“New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I‘ve cried more recently than in awhile,” she wrote on her stories. ”I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse. I can’t forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean.”
The TV personality went on to admit that she’s ready to go speak to someone to help her heal from a devastating year. “I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change,” she wrote. ”Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma.”
We wish the best for Kloots and her family and we look forward to seeing her on ‘The Talk,’ which premiered today.