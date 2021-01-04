Amanda Kloots is taking on 2021 by going to therapy and starting a new co-hosting gig

Amanda Kloots certainly proved that she’s a warrior in 2020. Experiencing one of the toughest years of her life that consisted of her losing her husband, actor Nick Cordero from COVID-19 back in July, the fitness instructor is gearing up for a new job and a fresh start in the new year.

Today marked the dancer’s first day as a new co-host on the show, ‘The Talk.’ In an interview with People she opened up about what she is looking forward to in 2021. “I‘m really just looking forward to evolving as a person,” said Kloots.

“I love growing and learning and being open to receiving information. And I think what‘s great about this show is I can go into an episode and know about the topics that we’re going to talk about, but then Sharon [Osbourne] will say something or Sheryl [Underwood] will say something, or Carrie Ann [Inaba] will say something, and it really adjusts what you think,” the 38-year-old said in the interview.

Kloots went on to say, “I think that’s really cool because it changes your opinion, and then you grow from that. And I love that. And I’m really looking forward to learning from these women, because I think Elaine and Sheryl and Sharon and Carrie Ann are all completely different and unique. And I think the five of us together are going to bring some incredible energy.”