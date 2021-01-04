Mark and his son Michael Consuelos are twins in a recent Instagram picture

It’s safe to say that Mark Conseulos ’ genetic are pretty strong. It seems son Michael Consuelos, the oldest of the Consuelos family’s three children, resembles his father more and more each day. In a recent Instagram picture that Kelly Ripa posted, the father and son duo look like twins.

The 50-year-old morning show host posted an adorable family picture to Instagram over the weekend of her, Mark, and their three children, 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola, and 17-year-old Joaquin. The caption read, “Here’s to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless. With love and best wishes from our family to yours. (Yes, these were Lola approved.).......#2021 💕🎉.” The post consisted of a series of pictures playing around by the pool and one photo even showed Kelly falling in.

In the photo, Mark and Kelly hugged while the three children posed around their parents. In the picture, Michael was standing closest to his dad and it was hard not to do a double-take. The resemblance between the two is uncanny and so much so that Michael recently played a young version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge on The CW’s show ‘Riverdale,’ according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

We can’t get enough of celebrity kids who look just like their parents. Michael is right up there on the list along with Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford , Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, and Jessica Alba and Honor Warren who are all noteworthy celebrity child lookalikes.

Celebrities flooded Ripa’s comment section of the photo all wishing the famous family a happy new year. Actress and ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna wrote, “Happy 2021 beautiful people!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Journalist, David Muir commented, “Happy new year you beautiful people❤️.” Celebrity fashion stylist and TV personality, Brad Goreski also commented writing, “Happy 2021 🙌🏻.”