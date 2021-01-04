Larry King is hospitalized battling COVID-19

Television legend Larry King has been hospitalized, following the confirmation of his COVID-19 diagnosis by a close source.

Loading the player...

The beloved talk show host was recently admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Friends and fans of the 87-year-old broadcaster are showing their continuous support, including the actress Lynda Carter, known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, as well as the iconic singer Nancy Sinatra.

Hang tough, Larry. May the Force be with you. @kingsthings — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 2, 2021

Carter took to social media to urge her followers to “PLEASE wear a mask and do your best to help stop the spread,” adding that “we can protect one another if we all do our part here.”

Thinking of my dear friend Larry King and rooting for him. PLEASE wear a mask and do your best to help stop the spread. We can protect one another if we all do our part here. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 3, 2021

Larry has endured a series of health issues in recent years, involving Type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and a stroke in 2019 that resulted in a coma.

It was reported that he might have contracted the deadly virus from a health care worker who was working in his home, also being revealed that one of his sons tested positive for COVID-19.