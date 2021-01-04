Larry King's 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event - Arrivals

Larry King is hospitalized battling COVID-19

It was reported that he might have contracted the deadly virus from a health care worker, with one of his sons also testing positive for COVID.

Television legend Larry King has been hospitalized, following the confirmation of his COVID-19 diagnosis by a close source.

The beloved talk show host was recently admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Friends and fans of the 87-year-old broadcaster are showing their continuous support, including the actress Lynda Carter, known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, as well as the iconic singer Nancy Sinatra.

  

Carter took to social media to urge her followers to “PLEASE wear a mask and do your best to help stop the spread,” adding that “we can protect one another if we all do our part here.”

  

Larry has endured a series of health issues in recent years, involving Type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and a stroke in 2019 that resulted in a coma.

It was reported that he might have contracted the deadly virus from a health care worker who was working in his home, also being revealed that one of his sons tested positive for COVID-19.

Larry King Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Grand Opening Of Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Company©GettyImages
Larry King, Shawn King and their sons Chance and Cannon.

His difficult health situation made him publicly confess that he had been thinking of taking his own life, as he “didn’t want to live this way” and didn’t want “to live dependent on others.”

King also revealed that it was his 20-year-old son Chance King who made him change his mind, stating that he “wanted to get better not to be on the air, but for the kids.”

The interviewer has been hosting Larry King Live for 25 years and is known for having a successful career in television, being recognized with an Emmy Award and creating the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

