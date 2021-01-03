Zoë Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman: See his cryptic reaction

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are divorcing after less than two years of marriage. The 32-year-old Big Little Lies star officially filed for divorce from the 32-year-old actor on Saturday, December 23, according to records obtained by PEOPLE. A rep for Zoë later confirmed the sad news to the publication. The duo said “I do” fairly recently, with a sweet wedding in June of 2019 at Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris. It seems the split has put things into perspective for Karl, who’s since shared two cryptic posts on his Instagram.

Karl did a social media wipe, with only two posts appearing on his grid since divorce news broke. The first is a POV video of him running into a scenic sunset which he shared earlier in the week. His caption reads: “..and as the sun sets on this eye-opening year... 🐐🤪.”

More recently, he published a not-so-subtle carousel post on Saturday, January 2, the day when his separation began to trend. The first slide was a snap of his injured leg, while the second was a clip of the band Future Islands performing their song “Seasons (Waiting on You).” The lyrics can quite clearly be connected to what he might be feeling about the year: “Seasons change / And I tried hard just to soften you / And seasons change / But I‘ve grown tired of trying to change for you / ‘Cause I’ve been waiting on you.”