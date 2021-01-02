Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spark engagement rumors

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez engaged? Search engines worked overtime to answer the trending question this week after the latter shared some pretty engaging photos. The 35-year-old Portuguese soccer player and 26-year-old Argentinian model sparked speculation yet again as they welcome 2020 together with their little family unit at home in Turin, Italy.
“Mi destino 🎆 Feliz 2021,” Georgina captioned a photo of her and the athlete sharing a sweet moment on New Year’s Eve. As if her calling him her “destiny” wasn’t enough to get fans stirring, her next post featured a new ring!
Scroll to see the ring!
Georgina got people talking with her more recent post. She shared a dreamy selfie boasting her insanely expensive silky white New Year’s look. The mama rocked a shirt with knotted feathers by Verguenza, which retails for roughly $995 (820 Euros). She appeared to don the matching skirt which runs for about $631 (520 Euros). $1626 for at-home NYE style? You do you, boo, but we’ll take sweatpants.
Even still, the pièce de résistance of her négligée-like ensemble was some new bling: a dazzling chunky diamond ring. Georgina was sure to splay it out on her chest for the world to feast on. She accompanied the photo with a vague caption that featured a Hexagram 1, which tends to symbolize “creative power,” and a blue heart.
Georgina matched the decorations she had put up for the occasion. White and gold balloons covered the ceiling of their bright living room. They also had giant 2021 balloons in gold.
It looks like engagement rumors are following Cristiano and Georgina into 2021. The pair first met in 2016, and share a daughter named Alana together. They also co-parent Cristiano’s other three children together: twins Eva and Mateo, and seven-year-old son, Ronaldo Jr.