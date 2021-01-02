Nicki Minaj shares first photos of her baby boy

Nicki Minaj kicked off 2021 with a big reveal. The 38-year-old rapper shared the inaugural photos of her firstborn child on Saturday, January 2. Alongside six looks at the adorable tiny tot, Nicki wrote: “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year.”

“Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey,” she continued. “It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Nicki is choosing to keep her baby boy’s name private, affectionately referring to him as “Papa Bear.” While we might not know his real name, we do know that PB has an expensive wardrobe. In the new photos alone he rocks mini designs by Fendi, Burberry, Versace and Gucci.

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the post, with stars like Diddy and Chloe x Halle sending over their love. Model Winnie Harlow was spot on when she wrote: “Omg He look like you and your mama.” The photos amassed millions of likes in under an hour.

Over the past few months, the music maven has shared a few glimpses of her baby, but never a full photo. Nicki welcomed her son with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30, 2020. The pair were married in 2019.