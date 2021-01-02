Salma Hayek sings ‘I Will Survive’ on beach to ring in 2021 and it’s everything

Salma Hayek ushered in 2021 with the perfect song. The 54-year-old A-lister celebrated the start of January on the beach with live music. As a quartet played under the moonlight, Salma pranced along the sand, and even got up on their small stage to sing! “Here we come 2021 full of hope, dreams, and unexpected strength,” Salma captioned her video post on Friday, January 1. “Ready for new adventures.” And don’t worry - the Oscar-nominee’s time on stage didn’t disappoint.

Salma belted out “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. She clearly didn’t know all the lyrics to the iconic song, but she managed to throw in some pretty timely ad-libs. The best example of this was when she sang: “So many nights just thinking how you did me wrong - coronavirus - and I got strong.” Her followers went wild over this line in the comments section.

During the dreamy night out, Salma opted for a comfortable flowy ensemble. She wore what seemed to be a satin patterned robe on top of a simple black dress, and let her dark chocolate tresses flow. The outfit served her well for dancing around the beach to songs like “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay and “Rise Up” by Yves LaRock.

Music under the moonlight seems to be the theme of Salma’s holiday week. “I spent the night looking at the last full moon 🌝 of 2020 listening to Armando Manzanero songs, thinking of all the things this year thought me and all the lives it took,” she wrote prior to her beach excursion. “Nothing inspires me more than music and nature to be grateful and always try to be better.” And those are two wonderful things to be passionate about!