Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter are ready for New Years Rockin’ Eve

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the annual Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve tonight and he can’t wait to say goodbye to 2020. There may not be a million people in times square but Seacrest and his co-hosts Lucy Hale and Billy Porter are ready to bring enough energy for the missing crowd. Seacrest told ABC Audio “We will not pack in a million people, obviously, but we will have the performances like we always do, we will have the stage built like we always have.” The host continued, “And I think it‘s important that we do bring in fun and ... this theme of celebration and this theme of moving forward and moving on from this year.”

Seacrest just posted a video on Instagram and explained that in some places they will have masks and in others they will not, as they are pre-approved for social distancing. “We are following all the protocols that are very strict here in Times Square and we shall see you soon and finally say Happy New Year.”



Hale is just as excited to get the party going. She joined Good Morning America and shared Seacrest’s sentiments. “Its gonna look a little different this year but we are still going to try and start the new year with a lot of hope and a lot of positivity.” She continued, “This year there won’t be a crowd so we are going to have to bring the energy in a lot of different ways.” Hale pointed out that Seacrest will be conducting an interview with President-Elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden for their last interview of the year. And it wont be completely empty, essential and front-line workers and their families will be joining everyone in a special secretion for the celebration. The enthusiastic host called the workers ”the real heroes of 2020.”



As for Porter, he is dressed to impress in an amazing grey coat with shoulder pads aiming to the God’s. There is no doubt Porter will be the best-dressed person in the world tonight while everyone is at home in sweat pants. He paired the unique coat with wide-leg pants, a purple turtle neck, and a white beanie. The actor posted two pics of his gorgeous outfit on Instagram and captioned the pic, “Kicking things off in #TimesSquare in 90 minutes! Y’all ready? @rockineve @ryanseacrest @lucyhale @ciara #NewYearsEve #2021”