Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is ready to welcome 2021 [Watch]

The spectacular golden balloon decorations helps set the festive mood!

 Georgina Rodríguez  has become one of the most popular women of 2020, due to her style and beautiful family with soccer star  Cristiano Ronaldo. This time, the Spanish model is giving us a sneak peek of her house’s look for New Year’s Eve. It is amazingly decorated and took over her whole living room.

Among the most colorful details that stand out in the video that Rodríguez shared on her Instagram, there are a number of gold and white balloons all over the floor and ceiling of their spacious residence. Similarly, platinum curtains have become the meeting point for hugs and laughter of their children, who are seen in the clip excitedly running around.

In addition, there are the balloons in the shape of 2021 that give a touch of excitement and illusion for a new decade that we all hope will bring a lot of peace and health. The oldest son of the Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is on the couch, waiting for the family celebration.

The Spanish model has been by the side of superstar Ronaldo for almost four years. The couple now have a daughter together, Alana. Rodríguez is also raising Ronaldo’s other three children, twins Eva and Mateo, and seven-year-old son, Ronaldo Jr.


