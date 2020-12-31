Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt take Lyla to the beach for the first time!

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are saying goodbye to 2020 by spending some time at the beach. The happy couple took their 5-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, to see the ocean for the first time in her life. She likely won’t remember the memory but it’s still a precious moment. On Thursday, the author posted a series of photos to her Instagram account of the small family. It’s definitely chilly wherever they are because the whole family was bundled up. Pratt was feeling patriotic and rocked an American flag knit sweater and a Fire department hat. Schwarzenegger and Lyla stayed warm in beanies and mom kept her close to her chest in a carrier. She captioned the post, “Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫”



As for Pratt, he has been promoting #GTFO2020 which he explained on an Instagram story stands for “Get the FOOD out.” The “Thor” actor has been posting videos to spread awareness about food banks that have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and created a campaign to raise money. “Join me and a whole bunch of stars,” Pratt said in the video. “Which stars? I’ll tell you.” The actor tagged his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx, Tom Holland, Garth Brooks, Zachary Levi, Bryce Howard, and more. Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jurassic world also have special video contributions. Pratt joked that anyone we’ve ever seen would be on the show but made sure to add “hyperbole” to his bold claim. The actor explained that it’s been a lot of work but it’s worth it when you’re raising money for those in need. “People ask me ‘Chris, why are you doing this? Why you?’ And I said I’ll you why. I don‘t know it’s been a lot of work. Has it been worth it? Yes, it has, of course, it has because over 8000 people have donated to the campaign so far. Over $500,000 has been raised and tomorrow it all culminates in a big Instagramathon free to watch.” #GTFO2020 will be on Pratt’s Instagram live from 5-7PST New Year’s Eve.