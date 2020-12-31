American Girl’s doll of the year for 2021 is wildlife conservationist Kira Bailey

Kira Bailey is American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year doll.

The brand new doll made her debut today on Good Morning America in hopes to make a difference through wildlife protection and climate change action. Bailey is a 10-year-old who is nurturing and inquisitive, caring deeply for both animals and the environment.

Throughout her story, Kira looks after an orphaned koala joey and even faces a bushfire that is threatening her great-aunt’s wildlife sanctuary in Australia. The general manager of American Girl, Jamie Cygielman, explained that this year’s Girl of the Year doll joins characters whose stories “reflect the realities of the times.”

“As we all witnessed the bushfires rage in Australia last year and start up again this September, and the devastating wildfires in the western United States, we knew it was important to focus Kira’s story on the major conservation and climate challenges facing our planet today -- causes that are extremely important to today’s youth,” Cygielman said. “Through Kira, we hope our fans will learn that we all have a part to play in taking positive action for our planet.”

As Kira makes her debut, American Girl is partnering with NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, Inc. (WIRES), Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization that cares for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. From today through Dec. 30, 2021, all year long, American Girl will match customer donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000.