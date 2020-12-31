Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and more stars say goodbye to 2020

While any other year might be great for some people and not so good for others, it’s safe to say 2020 was pretty horrible all around. As we all prepare to ring in the New Year, our favorite celebs couldn’t be happier to put everything having to do with this past 365 days behind them.

Jennifer Lopez has spent the past week preparing for her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which will take place right before the ball drops in New York City’s famous Times Square.

She posted a photo from the subway on Wednesday, donning a baby blue ballgown as she let fans know just how ready she is for this big performance. “ONE DAY!!! I’ve got my eye on you @rockineve,” she wrote. “Let’s go!!!!”





Gwen Stefani is another celeb who can’t wait to leave 2020 behind them, especially because she’s going to be live on NBC to ring in the New Year. The Voice star posted a video that featured a throwback from last year, showing how she rang in 2020 already wearing a mask.

“Me last new years 😱 who knew this would be the look for 2020,” she wrote. “Stay safe, rock a mask. ❤️ gx.”