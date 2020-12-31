Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and more stars say goodbye to 2020

While any other year might be great for some people and not so good for others, it’s safe to say 2020 was pretty horrible all around. As we all prepare to ring in the New Year, our favorite celebs couldn’t be happier to put everything having to do with this past 365 days behind them.
Jennifer Lopez has spent the past week preparing for her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which will take place right before the ball drops in New York City’s famous Times Square.
She posted a photo from the subway on Wednesday, donning a baby blue ballgown as she let fans know just how ready she is for this big performance. “ONE DAY!!! I’ve got my eye on you @rockineve,” she wrote. “Let’s go!!!!”
Gwen Stefani is another celeb who can’t wait to leave 2020 behind them, especially because she’s going to be live on NBC to ring in the New Year. The Voice star posted a video that featured a throwback from last year, showing how she rang in 2020 already wearing a mask.
“Me last new years 😱 who knew this would be the look for 2020,” she wrote. “Stay safe, rock a mask. ❤️ gx.”
Taylor Swift kept her annual send of simple, posting a picture of her wearing a fake fur bear suit as she looks into the camera, confused. “Bye 2020, it’s been weird,” she wrote.
Just like J.Lo, Miley Cyrus will also be performing for Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tonight. On Thursday, she posted a couple photos from the stage where she will perform for the night, wearing tight black leather from head-to-toe.
The rock star wrote, “SOUND CHECK REALNESS.”
Kylie Jenner posed another one of her signature bikini photos onto Instagram on Wednesday, posing in a pool in Aspen as she said she was “swimming into 2021.”
Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger , posed for a sweet selfie on the beach with their baby, letting fans know just how ready they are to say goodbye to this year. Schwarzenegger said that their “quiet beach walk” was their bundle of joy’s very first time at the beach.
“Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫”
America Ferrera took an in-depth look at her 2020, posting a full recap and some flashbacks from the year--including giving birth to her baby girl.
“This was the year I...had my baby girl during a pandemic 🤱🏻 learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic) 🤦🏻♀️pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind😣 had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary ❤️”
She continued, writing, “2020- you were a worthy challenger. I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead.”
Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo of her laying on the beach in a tiny black bikini, simply writing, “2021mood🐆”
The father of her children, Scott Disick , also posted about ringing in the new year, writing, “Ready for 2021. Let’s pray for a better year.”
Maluma shared a simple black and white photo in his favorite Calvin Klein gear, writing, “Counting down to the new year.”