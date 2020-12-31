Cindy Crawford asked her 5 million Instagram followers for NYE celebration ideas

The last day of one of the toughest years in history is finally here. Since the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, most people are forced to stay home for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While some are content staying on their couch in their PJs while sipping on champagne, others such as Cindy Crawford are looking to get creative with their at-home festivities.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask her 5 million followers for ideas on how to ring in the new year at home. She posted a blurry selfie of herself in front of a bright light fixture. The 54-year-old captioned the photo, “Figuring out ways to make New Year’s eve at home feel special (besides a flashy light fixture and good playlist). Any ideas? ✨.”

Crawford received some humorous responses from fans and celeb friends in her comment section. Fellow supermodel, Helena Christensen commented, “Tequila and red lips 💥💥💥.” Another comment read, “a little Casamigos 💯💯.”

One fan suggested Crawford partake in a tradition. “Eat 12 grapes at midnight! One for each strike of the clock and jump to 2021 with luck! This is an Spanish tradition since 1895... 🍇🍇🍾🍾,” the commenter wrote. Another commenter said, “Do a charcuterie board with your fave cheeses, prosciutto, etc..” These all sound like great suggestions to us!

In regards to how other celebs are ringing in the new year, some such as Lucy Hale are taking part in TV celebrations. The actress is co-hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” and said she’ll have to bring the energy considering there won’t be any crowds.