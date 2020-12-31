Tops On Tops Campaign Celebration With Cindy Crawford

Goodbye 2020

Cindy Crawford asked her 5 million Instagram followers for NYE celebration ideas

The supermodel took to her Instagram on Wednesday to talk about NYE plans.

The last day of one of the toughest years in history is finally here. Since the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, most people are forced to stay home for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While some are content staying on their couch in their PJs while sipping on champagne, others such as  Cindy Crawford  are looking to get creative with their at-home festivities.

 

The supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask her 5 million followers for ideas on how to ring in the new year at home. She posted a blurry selfie of herself in front of a bright light fixture. The 54-year-old captioned the photo, “Figuring out ways to make New Year’s eve at home feel special (besides a flashy light fixture and good playlist). Any ideas? ✨.”

Crawford received some humorous responses from fans and celeb friends in her comment section. Fellow supermodel, Helena Christensen commented, “Tequila and red lips 💥💥💥.” Another comment read, “a little Casamigos 💯💯.”

One fan suggested Crawford partake in a tradition. “Eat 12 grapes at midnight! One for each strike of the clock and jump to 2021 with luck! This is an Spanish tradition since 1895... 🍇🍇🍾🍾,” the commenter wrote. Another commenter said, “Do a charcuterie board with your fave cheeses, prosciutto, etc..” These all sound like great suggestions to us!

In regards to how other celebs are ringing in the new year, some such as  Lucy Hale  are taking part in TV celebrations. The actress is co-hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” and said she’ll have to bring the energy considering there won’t be any crowds.

 

“What‘s so fun about live TV is that you can rehearse, rehearse, and then everything sort of changes. This year, there won’t be crowds, so we’ll have to bring energy in a different way,” she said on ‘Good Morning America’ Thursday morning.

Other celebs such as  Jennifer Lopez  and  Pitbull  will be performing in Times Square for frontline workers, essential workers, and their families who will all be getting VIP perks to see the show live.

Regardless of how you’re celebrating this year, we wish everyone a very happy new year!

