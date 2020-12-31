Here’s how to ring in the New Year with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

As we make our way into the new year, it’s important we spend the last few moments of 2020--and the first few moments of 2021--the right way. There’s no better duo to bring in the New Year with than Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen , who are co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for the fourth year in a row.

While the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that crowds won’t be gathering in Times Square to watch the ball drop, Cooper and Cohen will right there with us to help everyone ring in 2021 at home.

Tonight, December 31, the best friends turned co-hosts with broadcast live from New York City as we all say goodbye to the most unusual year in recent memory. The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CNN; You can also watch a livestream on CNN.com’s homepage and via the CNN app and CNNgo.

Even though there won’t be thousands of attendees shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets while trying to see the famous ball drop in person, there will still be the usual live performances and celebrity appearances to keep our spirits up. This year’s guests and performers include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman, and Bill Weir will also be checking in from locations around the world. Once the clock strikes 12:30 a.m. ET, Cooper and Cohen will sign off and send it over to Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin, who will take over the broadcast.

Cohen took to social media to promote his and Cooper’s year-end celebration with a video that featured the duo doing their best attempt at a choreographed song-and-dance routine. Unsurprisingly, getting the reserved Anderson--who is usually very shy and reserved--to embrace his theatrical side was a challenge for the crew. When one fan asked the Watch What Happens Live host how he convinced his friend to participate in such an activity, Cohen replied, “the whole experience has been a JOURNEY!”