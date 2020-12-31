Jennifer Lopez reveals her silver lining of 2020

This past year was challenging, but Jennifer Lopez is looking at the bright side. “The silver lining that I found from this year is the quality time that I spend with [my fiancé] Alex [Rodriguez] and our children,” the Hustlers star, 51, told People magazine. “We would not have had that opportunity under normal circumstances.”

Jennifer shares 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex is a father to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12. J.Lo and A-Rod, who got engaged in 2019, were set to tie the knot in Italy over the summer, but their wedding was postponed due to the global health crisis.

The triple threat is kicking off 2021 with “good energy.” Jennifer, who is headlining Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, will take the stage before the iconic Times Square ball drop in New York City on Thursday. The mom of two is set to perform her song In the Morning for the first time on the ABC broadcast, which airs at 8 p.m. ET. “It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook,” she told People.