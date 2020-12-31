Guess what Serena Williams forgot to take to practice

Serena Williams is feeling 2020 just like the rest of us. The tennis professional has been training hard to make sure she has a strong season in 2021. In October at the delayed 2020 French Open, Williams was forced to withdraw before her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova, citing an Achilles injury she had sustained during her semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka at the US Open.

Loading the player...

Williams didn’t take any holiday breaks and before 2020 came to an end she got in her car and drove to the court for practice. The only problem is, she forgot one thing- her shoes. Williams documented the funny fail on her Instagram story and said in the clip, “Gosh I went to practice… but I think I forgot something. How does one forget… your shoes?” She added “I think I’m tired” “Definitely tired” in text on the pic.

Along with her funny fail, Williams shared a video of her practicing- with shoes on. But the training session quickly turned into an impressive dance number. After making a good hit Williams became twinkle toes and proved that it’s not just Meg Thee Stallion that has strong knees. Williams joked in the captioned, “I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious.” Ciara cheered her friend along in the comments and wrote, “Get it Rena! 🤣🥰” Model Naomi Campbell left crown emojis for the tennis queen.