Chrissy Teigen opens up about her sobriety: “I’m Still Embarrassed”

Chrissy Teigen has been on an amazing vacation in St. Barts with her hubby John Legend and it’s great to see her laughing and having fun. The author has always been candid with her fans and has been transparent about the heartbreaking trauma she faced after losing her baby they named Jack during pregnancy. Teigen shared an open essay about her experience and has shared photos of her body as it heals with touching messages. Most recently, mama Tiegen revealed that she is 4 weeks sober in an Instagram comment.

On Tuesday Tiegen shared a carefree video in a bathing suit dancing like no one was watching while happily singing “good morning.” The video takes you away to whatever your happy place was pre-covid and makes you wish you could have that much energy. One fan joked in the comments, “I need whatever drugs you‘re on!!“ The comment started getting a lot of likes and Teigen made it clear these were all natural endorphins and replied “4 weeks sober” with hearts and prayer hand emojis. Fans supported her and encouraged her to keep going with their own stories of sobriety. And on Wednesday she opened up more about her decision.



On Wednesday night Teigen shared a photo on her Instagram story of a book titled “Quit Like A Woman” written by Holly Whitaker. The book says ‘The radical choice to not drink in a culture obsessed with alcohol” on the cover. Teigen explained in the snap that she “was done with making an ass” of herself. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”

The model has been open in the past about her relationship with alcohol. She told Cosmopolitan in 2017, “I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there‘s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”