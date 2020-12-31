Miley Cyrus wants to share a life and closet with Harry Styles

Watch out Harry Styles, because Miley Cyrus has her eyes on your mouth and your closet. During a recent appearance on the British radio show Heart, Cyrus was asked to choose which celebrities she would lock lips with. When it came to choosing between Justin Bieber and Styles, the answer came quick. “Harry, that’s easy,” Cyrus replied. “Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like family. Harry Styles!” Cyrus gushed, “He’s looking really good” Cyrus then winked and emphasized it one more time, “really good. I’m into the fishnet.” In March Styles appeared on the cover of Beauty Papers rocking nothing but fishnets.



The shows host, Mark Wright responded, “I think he might be single right?” Cyrus held nothing back and said sharing their life together just makes sense. “We have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together...it just makes sense.” Styles has long embraced gender-fluid fashion and never limits his style- much like Cyrus. The former One Direction singer also proved he can wear the hell out of a dress when he graced the covers of VOGUE wearing a gorgeous GUCCI gown. Luckily for Cyrus, Wright knows Styles and offered to hook the two up. “Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days,” she responded.



Cyrus has been shooting her shot since she broke up with Cody Simpson in August. Last week Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared a video on TikTok of them covering Cyrus’s 2009 hit ‘The Climb’. Mendes and Cabello sang a harmony to an instrumental version of the song at their home in Florida. Cyrus clearly approved of the cover and commented, “Let’s have a three-way.“”