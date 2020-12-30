The most emotional Instagram posts of 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tribute to soccer legend Diego Maradona, was crowned as one of the most liked posts on Instagram, following the death of the Argentinian star in November.

The 35-year-old beloved player wanted to pay his respects, by sharing a black and white photo with Maradona, describing the legacy of “one of the best of all times” and assuring his fans that he will never be forgotten.

Cristiano continues to be the most-followed person on Instagram, with almost 250 million loyal followers.

The emotional message earned 19.7 million likes and 155,000 comments of people around the world, who were touched by Cristiano’s words.

Among the top 10 of the most liked photos on Instagram, Lionel Messi also took time to post a heartfelt tribute, honoring the life of Maradona, with 16.4 million likes from his followers.

Messi stated that it was “a very sad day for all Argentinians” and the world of soccer, sending his love to Maradona’s friends and family.

The sudden death announcement of the beloved Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman also gained a lot of attention on social media, entering the list in August with 19.1 million likes from the actor’s official account.