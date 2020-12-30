President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to appear on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up to make one final televised appearance for 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Biden and his wife, future first lady Dr. Jill Biden , will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



Producers of the show announced the appearance while letting fans know that the Bidens will share a message of hope during the popular NYE broadcast on ABC. The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest from New York’s Times Square, though the famous venue will not be open to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America‘s most-watched tradition — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark productions, and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Alongside Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter are also set to co-host the festivities from Times Square while singer Ciara will join them from Los Angeles.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Ryan Seacrest said in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”