Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone share hilarious audition tape for ‘Thor 4’

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are letting everyone know just how badly they want to be apart of the upcoming Thor film.
The couple uploaded a video from their Christmas celebrations over in Australia, where McCarthy has been while filming a Hulu series, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers.
McCarthy revealed last week that filming has wrapped by posting a photo alongside her costar Nicole Kidman , so now, the couple is hoping to join in on another project that’s filming down under: The fourth installment of the Chris Hemsworth -led franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder.
“Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film Love and Thunder,” Falcone says into the camera.
“Respectfully,” McCarthy adds. “I am not afraid to perform a monologue.”
Ben goes on to say that he is also willing to perform a monologue before sending a plea directly to the people in charge of the upcoming Marvel movie, which includes director Taika Waititi and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.
“Taika and Chris and the people at Marvel studio,” Falcone says, jokingly mispronouncing the famous studio’s name. “I have been known to be a song and dance man.”
This introduction from Falcone seamlessly leads into the couple improvising a song together before his wife offers her culinary skills as a reason for inviting them to the set.
“I also can make a wonderful hummus. I can make an edamame hummus, I can make a traditional hummus,” McCarthy says.
The video ends with both of them singing, “We’re available and a local hire. We could be love and thunder, or thunder and love.”
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on February 11, 2022, so we still have to wait a while to see whether or not Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone make an appearance.
For now, Thor 4 stars Hemsworth alongside his costar from the first two Thor films, Natalie Portman . It also stars Tessa Thompson, who appears in the third installment of the franchise, along with Christian Bale.
In Love and Thunder, Portman will be playing the Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel following the announcement of her return, the actress admitted that “it‘s a lot of pressure” to take over for Hemsworth in the upcoming sequel.
“I‘m gonna look like his grandma next to him,” Portman joked. “Just, you know, trying to train and look like an action figure at some point. Hopefully.”