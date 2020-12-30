Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone share hilarious audition tape for ‘Thor 4’

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are letting everyone know just how badly they want to be apart of the upcoming Thor film.

The couple uploaded a video from their Christmas celebrations over in Australia, where McCarthy has been while filming a Hulu series, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

McCarthy revealed last week that filming has wrapped by posting a photo alongside her costar Nicole Kidman , so now, the couple is hoping to join in on another project that’s filming down under: The fourth installment of the Chris Hemsworth -led franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film Love and Thunder,” Falcone says into the camera.

“Respectfully,” McCarthy adds. “I am not afraid to perform a monologue.”

Ben goes on to say that he is also willing to perform a monologue before sending a plea directly to the people in charge of the upcoming Marvel movie, which includes director Taika Waititi and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

“Taika and Chris and the people at Marvel studio,” Falcone says, jokingly mispronouncing the famous studio’s name. “I have been known to be a song and dance man.”