Tom Hanks reveals the ‘horrible’ haircut he got for upcoming Elvis biopic

Tom Hanks is gearing up to play Elvis Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in a forthcoming film about the musical legend--but one of the requirements for the role is “horrible,” according to the actor.

The 64-year-old first gave fans a look at his brand new bald head on Tuesday during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. The Oscar-winner shyly showed off the new look by quickly ducking in and out of frame during the remote interview, letting everyone see the bad hair day he had to endure for the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic.

“Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker,” he said before taking his hat off. “Can you see that? Look at that thing,” he exclaimed. “I just scared the children, I want to apologize.”

“What I really wanna do is just have a little tuft of hair right here and then a big beard--but then everybody would think I’m Graham Norton,” he said, poking fun at the show’s host.

In September, Tom Hanks returned to Australia to continue filming the Elvis Presley biopic, which was halted after his COVID-19 diagnosis shut down filming in March.