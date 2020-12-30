Kaia Gerber has a new hairstyle and we love it

Kaia Gerber is showing off a new hairstyle just in time to ring in the new year. The young model normally sports a shorter brunette bob but it seems that she traded in her bob for some long wavy, tresses.
The famous daughter looked fabulous in her new wavy caramel-colored hair extensions during a stroll in Malibu with a friend on Tuesday. With her long hair and sunglasses, the supermodel looks just like her mom, Cindy Crawford .
Gerber completed her look with a grey cardigan paired with blue jeans and black Converse sneakers. She wore a navy blue coat over her outfit and accessorized with a green shoulder purse. The 19-year-old showed off her youthful skin by going makeup-free.
Gerber has been sporting her long tresses for a few weeks now as she first debuted her waist-length hair in a black and white Instagram photo on December 15. The model captioned the photo, “🖤 @ysl @anthonyvaccarello.”
For the past few months, Gerber’s love life has been making headlines. She’s often been photographed with ‘The Kissing Booth’ star, Jacob Elordi . Rumors were flying when the young hot couple was first seen out together earlier this year going to the gym, strolling New York City, and going to dinner in Malibu. The duo never officially confirmed their relationship until Halloween.
For the occasion, the famous couple made their relationship official by wearing coordinated costumes. Gerber went as Priscilla Presley while Elordi dressed up as Elvis. The couple looked incredible and the photos of their costumes are smoking hot.
“Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together,” an insider told People recently. We couldn’t be happier for the couple!