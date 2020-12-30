Kaia Gerber has a new hairstyle and we love it

Kaia Gerber is showing off a new hairstyle just in time to ring in the new year. The young model normally sports a shorter brunette bob but it seems that she traded in her bob for some long wavy, tresses.

©GrosbyGroup Kaia Gerber was seen sporting a longer hairstyle while out in Malibu.

The famous daughter looked fabulous in her new wavy caramel-colored hair extensions during a stroll in Malibu with a friend on Tuesday. With her long hair and sunglasses, the supermodel looks just like her mom, Cindy Crawford .

©GrosbyGroup Kaia Gerber is looking more and more like her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford.

Gerber completed her look with a grey cardigan paired with blue jeans and black Converse sneakers. She wore a navy blue coat over her outfit and accessorized with a green shoulder purse. The 19-year-old showed off her youthful skin by going makeup-free.

Gerber has been sporting her long tresses for a few weeks now as she first debuted her waist-length hair in a black and white Instagram photo on December 15. The model captioned the photo, “🖤 @ysl @anthonyvaccarello.”