Jennifer Lopez is throwing a New Year’s’ Zoom party with her fans! Find here how to join

Celebrate the new year partying with none other than Jennifer Lopez ! Following her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance, the global superstar will connect on Zoom to throw a “virtual after party” with some of her fans. The Bronx native is inviting a thousand of her followers to kiss goodbye 2020 and celebrate a new year full of hope, health, happiness, and limitless possibilities.

The multi-hyphenate superstar will also be celebrating the official launch of the highly anticipated JLO BEAUTY line. A decades-in-the-making skincare collection infused with JLo’s expertise and powerhouse ingredients in rare combinations to deliver uncompromising results. JLo Beauty will launch on www.jlobeauty.com on January 1, 2021, and at Sephora, sephora.com, and Amazon on January 14, 2021.



“I love New Year’s Eve because it’s a fresh start, a chance to wash away the past and welcome the new, full of hope and limitless possibilities,” the award-winning singer, actress, dancer, and businesswoman said to HOLA! USA via email. “This year, so many of us have learned that we need to take time out for ourselves and practice self-care, from our mental health to our physical. The Wash Away 2020 Virtual After Party is a chance for all of us to get together and celebrate with a literal and symbolic cleanse of 2020 (including my New Year’s Eve performance makeup!) while also heralding in the launch JLO BEAUTY with many of my favorite people,” she continued.

How to join JLo’s virtual after party

Follow Jennifer Lopez and JLo Beauty on Instagram for live updates throughout New Year’s Eve.

Fans who text with her on the Community app will receive a Zoom link to join the call on a first-come, first-served basis after the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve (early AM on January 1, 2021).

To watch Jennifer Lopez special performance right before the Times Square ball drops, tune in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. “I’m excited not to just perform the song [‘In the Morning’] for the first time, but also just to be there for New Year’s in a year that’s been so tough,” Jennifer shared during On-air with Ryan Seacrest. “… And just rep for everybody. I’m excited.”