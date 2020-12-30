Proud mom Vanessa Bryant showed her daughter learning to ride a bike with Ciara’s help

The Bryant family has a slew of celebrity friends and some are so close that Vanessa Bryant calls them family. In a recent Instagram video, the matriarch of the family showed her 4-year-old daughter Bianka learning a new skill.

Bryant posted to her social media Bianka with “Auntie Ciara” aka the ‘Like a Boy’ singer Ciara learning how to ride a bike. Ciara was helping the little one get comfortable on her bike that was equipped with training wheels and colorful strings. Bianka’s proud mom shared the sweet video that was captioned, “Bianka and Auntie C. Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us. ♥️ 🎄.”

Ciara gave Bianka the bike lesson at an airport in front of a private jet. The famous 4-year-old looked adorable all bundled up wearing a pink puffer jacket and matching pink hat. The singer wore black leggings, a black hoodie, and matching sneakers. Ciara protected her face with a mask and had her hair colored light pink, matching Bianka’s outfit.

Auntie Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have really been there for the Bryant family following the passing of NBA player Kobe Bryant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant who passed away earlier this year due to a helicopter crash. The one-year anniversary of the fatal accident is approaching and it seems that Ciara and Wilson wanted to take the Bryant family on a little winter getaway to distract themselves.