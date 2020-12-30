Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing hard for her New Years Eve show

Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing hard for her next big show and luckily for us, everyone’s invited. The JLO Beauty founder will be headlining the Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing live on New Year’s Eve on ABC. The singer and businesswoman made the big announcement on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek of her rehearsals. In the black and white video, Lopez is on stage with her masked band singing her new single “In The Morning.” Lopez released the catchy song the day after Thanksgiving. The Latina Powerhouse winner captioned the post, “🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below ✨🎉✨ #RockinEve #BTS #JLORockinEve”

Lopez kicked off 2020 by performing at Pepsi‘s Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira and if the performance is half as good, it should be exactly what we need to say goodbye to 2020. Fans were excited about the announcement, one wrote, “Nothing like ringing in the new year with the most empowering female performer! ⭐️💓” The Facebook App profile commented, “We want to hear 🎶 Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still (I’M STILL) Jenny from the block🎶”’



On her Instagram story, Lopez shared a photo backstage with her boo Alex Rodriguez while he played with her diamond encrusted mic. Lopez added a sticker that said “Slugger on the set” on top of the pic. She made sure to be comfortable for rehearsals and was rocking a grey crop top sweatsuit and limited edition Jimmy Choo X Timberland boots. The wheat colored leather boots come with a glittering trim of Swarvoski crystals and will run you back around $1295.