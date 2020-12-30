Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing hard for her New Years Eve show

Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing hard for her next big show and luckily for us, everyone’s invited. The JLO Beauty founder will be headlining the Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing live on New Year’s Eve on ABC. The singer and businesswoman made the big announcement on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek of her rehearsals. In the black and white video, Lopez is on stage with her masked band singing her new single “In The Morning.” Lopez released the catchy song the day after Thanksgiving. The Latina Powerhouse winner captioned the post, “🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below ✨🎉✨ #RockinEve #BTS #JLORockinEve”
Lopez kicked off 2020 by performing at Pepsi‘s Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira and if the performance is half as good, it should be exactly what we need to say goodbye to 2020. Fans were excited about the announcement, one wrote, “Nothing like ringing in the new year with the most empowering female performer! ⭐️💓” The Facebook App profile commented, “We want to hear 🎶 Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still (I’M STILL) Jenny from the block🎶”’
Jennifer Lopez ‘loved’ dressing up as Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna for Halloween
Jennifer Lopez ‘loved’ dressing up as Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna for Halloween
Get ready for 2020’s funeral starring Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and more in ‘Yearly Departed’
On her Instagram story, Lopez shared a photo backstage with her boo Alex Rodriguez while he played with her diamond encrusted mic. Lopez added a sticker that said “Slugger on the set” on top of the pic. She made sure to be comfortable for rehearsals and was rocking a grey crop top sweatsuit and limited edition Jimmy Choo X Timberland boots. The wheat colored leather boots come with a glittering trim of Swarvoski crystals and will run you back around $1295.
To say this year‘s version of the big New Years’ ball drop will be a bit different this year is an understatement. As the world slowly battles the Coronavirus this year event will be closed to the public, but Seacrest, Billy Porter, and Lucy Hale will do their best to keep the party going. For the fourth year in a row, Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities. “2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a press release earlier this month. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.” This year marks the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” franchise’s 49th anniversary and producers have said the show will feature more than five and a half hours of performances.
Porter is working double time and will be hosting the night and reuniting with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The Time Square event will also feature performances from, Machine Gun Kelly, Andra Day, Gloria Gaynor, Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, Saweetie, and more.
Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 pm EST on ABC