Gwen Stefani’s children are ‘excited’ about her wedding with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani ’s children are so “excited” about her wedding with Blake Shelton that they would have a special participation in the ceremony. According to People, the singer’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, “will have a large part” in her nuptials. “Gwen’s sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they’re so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,” sources revealed. “They can’t wait to stand by their sides.”

The insider also revealed how Shelton’s relationship with the boys developed throughout the years. “From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this,” says the source. “He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons’ lives.”

©GettyImages Gwen Stefani, her children and Blake Shelton.

“Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys,“ says the Stefani source, as reported by the publication. ”She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for.”

In an interview with radio host Bobby Bones, Shelton revealed that it was imperative for him to have Stefani’s sons near them during the proposal. “The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [and our siblings],” Shelton said. “I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that’s what I did.”

According to the person in the know, although Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, began a friendship at work and found support from each other while going through divorces, their relationship is not like the old saying of “New love drives out old love.”

“At first, they were bonding over their splits and finding light in one another, but they quickly realized they have so much more in common than just going through heartbreak,” says the insider. “They’re both incredibly close to their families, and their lives are rooted deeply in their faith. He just fit so seamlessly into her life, and vice versa.”