Salma Hayek shows off her curves in a bright purple bikini

While a lot of places are filled with snow and cold weather in December, Salma Hayek decided to spent her last days of 2020 at the beach.

The actress posted a picture onto Instagram on Tuesday, letting her followers know just how grateful she is to be surrounded by nature after such a tough year.

“Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” she wrote before writing the same caption in Spanish. Clearly, she’s not home in California, where the weather has been steadily dropping for the past couple weeks.

In the photos, we see the Frida actress looking absolutely stunning while wearing a bright purple bikini with a matching kimono draped over the top. She accessorized with a straw fedora hat and a pair of black sunglasses.

It’s not clear where exactly what beach the Mexican-born star is visiting in this sultry snap, but wherever she is, it seems to be a family affair. The night before she posted about being at the beach, Salma let fans in on a fun night with her husband, French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault’s family.

“Dinner at my mother-in-law, it is always a sublime experience !” she wrote under the photo of her alongside her mother-in-law Maryvonne. This time, she wrote the caption not only in English and Spanish, but also in her husband’s native French.