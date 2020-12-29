Jennifer Lopez encourages ‘empathy’ with cozy green sweatsuit in NYC

As the rest of us prepare to spend our New Year’s Eve at home, Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to take center stage during this year’s Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday night.

The star was spotted in New York City this week, on her way to rehearse for the big performance. Since it’s so cold in the East, J.Lo opted for a cozy look, rocking an emerald green sweatsuit that reads, “EMPATHY” on the front and down the side of the sweats.

©GrosbyGroup

Over top, the singer accessorized with a furry beige vest, some all-white sneakers, and a forest green Birkin bag. She also wore a mask with gold stars on it to match her signature gold hoops and oversized sunglasses.

As one of the hardest working women in show business, it’s not surprising that Jennifer is putting her all into this upcoming performance. She posted a picture from her plan on the way to New York for rehearsals, asking fans what songs they want to hear during her last performance of 2020.