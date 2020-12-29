Jennifer Lopez encourages ‘empathy’ with cozy green sweatsuit in NYC

As the rest of us prepare to spend our New Year’s Eve at home, Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to take center stage during this year’s Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday night.
The star was spotted in New York City this week, on her way to rehearse for the big performance. Since it’s so cold in the East, J.Lo opted for a cozy look, rocking an emerald green sweatsuit that reads, “EMPATHY” on the front and down the side of the sweats.
Over top, the singer accessorized with a furry beige vest, some all-white sneakers, and a forest green Birkin bag. She also wore a mask with gold stars on it to match her signature gold hoops and oversized sunglasses.
As one of the hardest working women in show business, it’s not surprising that Jennifer is putting her all into this upcoming performance. She posted a picture from her plan on the way to New York for rehearsals, asking fans what songs they want to hear during her last performance of 2020.
“New Year’s #RockinEve here I come!! 🎉” she wrote. “Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want to hear on my setlist!!! 🎶”
She went on to post some footage from her rehearsals, letting her followers know that she will be debuting her new song, “In The Morning,” for the first time during her New Year’s Eve performance.
“🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals.”
The event, which is set to take place in Times Square, will also feature performances from Billy Porter, Cindy Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Andra Day, Gloria Gaynor, and more.
Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie will perform from the West Coast broadcast.
While this will definitely be one of the biggest performances of the year, it won’t be Lopez’s most impressive gig of 2020, since she already headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira at the top of the year.