Janet Hubert considers Lori Loughlin early prison release as ‘White Privilege’

Full House actress Lori Loughlin is released from prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud during the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, a scheme involving parents of high school students using bribery and other forms of deception to arrange their children admissions to top colleges and universities illegally.
Loughlin was charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and sentenced to two months at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin (FCI Dublin). However, the 56-year-old New York native was released earlier than the stipulated date, and many people are not happy, including Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert .
According to Janet Hubert, Lori Loughlin’s early prison release is “white privilege,” and her criminal records could boost her acting career. “So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!” Hubert wrote, concluding with the hashtag “#onlyinamerikkka” and a GIF of her character as Aunt Viv.
Hubert’s tweet went viral, and many followers reached out to the actress to share their kid’s experiences trying to enroll in prominent educational institutions. “I’m white and pissed over the whole thing. My kid had a 1550 sat/ 4.0 and getting into college was just rejection after rejection. I just hate that woman,” a person tweeted to the Chicago native entertainer. “Think about the waiting list too, your child had the smarts to get in, but it happens all the time. I understand your feelings,” Hubert replied.
“No lies. She’s about to go on her white woman sympathy media tour and win all kinds of praise for her “bravery” in doing her time. pin this tweet for reference,” another Twitter user said.
As of this writing, it is still unknown if Lori Loughlin would offer interviews; however, her daughter Olivia Jade sat with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during an episode of their Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” to “publicly share my experience for the first time” in a “place that feels really safe” — although Banfield-Jones didn’t want her to be on the show.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom shares the same sentiment as Hubert and believes that Olivia Jade’s white privilege would keep opening doors for her. “I found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story,” she said. “I feel like, here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It bothers me on so many levels and her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.”
“At the end of the day, I really feel like she gonna be ok, and she’s going to recover whether her ass was sitting at this table or not,” Banfield-Jones added.
Following her mom’s release from FCI Dublin — a low-security federal prison for female inmates in California — sources close to the family revealed that the also Fuller House actress and her daughters had an emotional reunion. “It’s the end of a very long ordeal,” says the source, according to People. “[She] seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her. It‘s the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year’s with Olivia and Bella,” says the insider, adding that “she is still worried about Mossimo though, and can’t wait to have him home.”
Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s husband is serving his sentence in a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, for his involvement in the case.