Janet Hubert considers Lori Loughlin early prison release as ‘White Privilege’

Full House actress Lori Loughlin is released from prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud during the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, a scheme involving parents of high school students using bribery and other forms of deception to arrange their children admissions to top colleges and universities illegally.

Loughlin was charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and sentenced to two months at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin (FCI Dublin). However, the 56-year-old New York native was released earlier than the stipulated date, and many people are not happy, including Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert .

According to Janet Hubert, Lori Loughlin’s early prison release is “white privilege,” and her criminal records could boost her acting career. “So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!” Hubert wrote, concluding with the hashtag “#onlyinamerikkka” and a GIF of her character as Aunt Viv.

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020

Hubert’s tweet went viral, and many followers reached out to the actress to share their kid’s experiences trying to enroll in prominent educational institutions. “I’m white and pissed over the whole thing. My kid had a 1550 sat/ 4.0 and getting into college was just rejection after rejection. I just hate that woman,” a person tweeted to the Chicago native entertainer. “Think about the waiting list too, your child had the smarts to get in, but it happens all the time. I understand your feelings,” Hubert replied.

“No lies. She’s about to go on her white woman sympathy media tour and win all kinds of praise for her “bravery” in doing her time. pin this tweet for reference,” another Twitter user said.