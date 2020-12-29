Sofia Vergara celebrates Joe Manganiello’s birthday with some help from their dog Bubbles

Sofia Vergara helped her husband, Joe Manganiello , celebrate his 44th birthday on Monday by getting him a cake with one of his favorite things on the top: their beloved dog, Bubbles.

The Modern Family alum posted about her better half multiple times for the big day, first uploading a throwback picture of them at an event, writing, “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️.”

She went on to post a series of pictures showcasing the fun she and her hubby had on his actual birthday, where they had some friends over for a Vietnamese dinner.

For the occasion, Sofia looked absolutely stunning with her highlighted hair blown out to perfection. The star wore some simple gold jewelry and a bright red lip to go with her summer-y blue and white patterned dress, which perfectly matches the cake she gave to Joe.

Not only did the cake feature some blue branches similar to the plates and bowls they dined with, but on top was an edible replica of the couple’s dog, Bubbles. Their actual pup seemed to be a little thrown off by his mini look-a-like sitting right in front of him, but the birthday boy definitely got a kick out of it, holding his dog up to the cake with a huge smile on his face.