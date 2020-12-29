Sofia Vergara celebrates Joe Manganiello’s birthday with some help from their dog Bubbles

Sofia Vergara helped her husband, Joe Manganiello , celebrate his 44th birthday on Monday by getting him a cake with one of his favorite things on the top: their beloved dog, Bubbles.
The Modern Family alum posted about her better half multiple times for the big day, first uploading a throwback picture of them at an event, writing, “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️.”
She went on to post a series of pictures showcasing the fun she and her hubby had on his actual birthday, where they had some friends over for a Vietnamese dinner.
For the occasion, Sofia looked absolutely stunning with her highlighted hair blown out to perfection. The star wore some simple gold jewelry and a bright red lip to go with her summer-y blue and white patterned dress, which perfectly matches the cake she gave to Joe.
Not only did the cake feature some blue branches similar to the plates and bowls they dined with, but on top was an edible replica of the couple’s dog, Bubbles. Their actual pup seemed to be a little thrown off by his mini look-a-like sitting right in front of him, but the birthday boy definitely got a kick out of it, holding his dog up to the cake with a huge smile on his face.
Ever since she came into their lives, Bubbles has completely stolen the show. The couple adopted the sweet pup from the Dogs Without Borders shelter in Los Angeles in November 2019, after they discovered she had a potentially cancerous cyst on her belly.
“I kind of felt like the universe had handed me this little thing that needed help,” Manganiello said on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month. “And probably the reason why she was at the shelter in the first place - this cute sweet little dog - was because the previous owners, I’m guessing, looked at the fees for surgery and thought, ‘We can’t do that.’ And surrendered her.”
He continued, saying, “She was in this spot where she was going to be put down because no families were taking her. She was going to see families and no one was adopting her. I just thought, ‘No matter what, I’m going to help this little thing out.’ She’s been with us ever since. She loves me and she’s just been like the light of our lives since we’ve had her.”
Since getting married in 2015, Bubbles is Sofia and Joe’s only child together--though Vergara has her 29-year-old son, Manolo, from her previous marriage.