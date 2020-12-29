Kourtney Kardashian reminisced and shared sentimental photos of her late father

Kardashian was best known for his work on NFL star, O.J. Simpson’s case, in which he was a part of the defense attorneys that helped acquit Simpson on two counts of murder back in 1995, according to MSN.

The patriarch of the Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and he sadly passed away only two months later in September 2003 at the young age of 59-years-old. Kourtney, the oldest of the children, was only 24-years-old when her father died.

©Kourtney Kardashian A throwback photo of the Kardashian sisters posing with her late father, Robert Kardashian.

During these tough times, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been spending a lot of quality time together. The reality family went on a tropical getaway for Kim’s 40th birthday back in the fall, then more recently they were seen on a ski trip all together having a great time.