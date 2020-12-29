A Throwback Kardashian family photo

Kourtney Kardashian reminisced and shared sentimental photos of her late father

The Poosh founder posted old home photos and videos to her Instagram stories.

It seems this year that the  Kardashian family  has often been reflecting back on their childhood and their late father, Robert Kardashian.  Kanye West  gifted his wife,  Kim Kardashian , a hologram of the reality star’s father for her 40th birthday. Then the other night,  Kourtney Kardashian  was taking a walk down memory lane on her Instagram stories.

Kourtney Kardashian childhood©Kourtney Kardashian
A young Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

On Monday night, the Poosh founder reposted a fan-made montage of Kardashian childhood home movies and photos on her Instagram stories. Some of the photos and videos dated back to the late 1990s when Kourtney, Kim,  Khloe , and  Rob  were in their teens. The sentimental footage showed the famous children hugging, laughing, and smiling with their late father.

Robert Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Jr. in an old photo©Kourtney Kardashian
A baby Rob Kardashian posing with his father, Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian was best known for his work on NFL star, O.J. Simpson’s case, in which he was a part of the defense attorneys that helped acquit Simpson on two counts of murder back in 1995, according to MSN.

The patriarch of the Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and he sadly passed away only two months later in September 2003 at the young age of 59-years-old. Kourtney, the oldest of the children, was only 24-years-old when her father died.

The Kardashian children and their father, Robert Kardashian in an old photo©Kourtney Kardashian
A throwback photo of the Kardashian sisters posing with her late father, Robert Kardashian.

During these tough times, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been spending a lot of quality time together. The reality family went on a tropical getaway for Kim’s 40th birthday back in the fall, then more recently they were seen on a ski trip all together having a great time.

The famous family didn’t have their annual celeb-filled Christmas Eve party this year, but they still had a glamorous time celebrating with one another on a smaller scale.

