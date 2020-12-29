Sofia Richie enjoyed a sunny vacation in St. Barts with her family

Sofia Richie seems to have enjoyed her holidays and did not let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stop her from bathing in the sun on a fun family vacation.

©@sofiarichie

The 22-year-old enjoyed a week-long relaxing vacation in St. Barts with friends and her big brother Miles Brockman. Richie took to Instagram to show off her fun trip. In one of the series of photos shared with Richie’s 6.5 million followers showed the influencer wearing a floral Frankie’s bikini set with a snorkel set giving two peace signs.

The next photo is of Richie and a gal pal posing adorably while having some fun in the sun. Richie captioned the photos, “Scuba with luben?”

Another posted Instagram photo showed Richie once again showing off her toned body in a blue printed bikini paired with tie-dye pants. Richie was posing on a boat looking out into binoculars. She captioned the photo, “Me looking into 2021 👀 .” Celeb friend, Lily Collins commented on the photo, “I mean. Only you can rock half a onesie 🤣🔥.”