Celebrity Vacations

Sofia Richie enjoyed a sunny vacation in St. Barts with her family

The 22-year-old posted a series of pictures from the holiday trip.

 Sofia Richie  seems to have enjoyed her holidays and did not let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stop her from bathing in the sun on a fun family vacation.

sofia richie©@sofiarichie

The 22-year-old enjoyed a week-long relaxing vacation in St. Barts with friends and her big brother Miles Brockman. Richie took to Instagram to show off her fun trip. In one of the series of photos shared with Richie’s 6.5 million followers showed the influencer wearing a floral Frankie’s bikini set with a snorkel set giving two peace signs.

 

The next photo is of Richie and a gal pal posing adorably while having some fun in the sun. Richie captioned the photos, “Scuba with luben?”

Another posted Instagram photo showed Richie once again showing off her toned body in a blue printed bikini paired with tie-dye pants. Richie was posing on a boat looking out into binoculars. She captioned the photo, “Me looking into 2021 👀 .” Celeb friend,  Lily Collins  commented on the photo, “I mean. Only you can rock half a onesie 🤣🔥.”

 

Richie also posted multiple Instagram stories showing her having a blast yachting, wakeboarding, jet-skiing, and even surfing on an electric board during the family vacation. Talk about having a good time!

The famous daughter of Lionel Richie looks like she sure is enjoying her single life. Earlier this year, Richie split from  Scott Disick  after the two dated for three years but it’s unknown why the couple decided to go their separate ways since there wasn’t any sort of fight or anything bad in particular that took place according to sources close to the couple.

Then after the two split up, Richie was photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder, Matthew Morton. Rumors started swirling that Richie and Morton were dating but it was never confirmed.

