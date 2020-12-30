Khloe Kardashian is taking a break from social media after engagement rumors

Khloe Kardashian has been missing in action from Twitter and her fans want her to come back. Kardashian hasn’t been very active on Twitter during the month of December and has only really been tweeting about the true-crime show Twisted Sisters. She made a brief come back on the 26th to vent about how hard it is to put all of True Thompson’s teeny tiny toys together with her long nails. On Monday she shared a topless pic rocking her Good American jeans on Instagram and one fan commented, “come back to Twitter we miss you.” Kardashian responded and explained that she was taking a social media break but would be back soon. “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise.”



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, recently sparked engagement rumors after being spotted rocking a ginormous engagement ring right before Christmas. TMZ posted photos of Kardashian walking around with True in Boston and it‘s definitely on that special finger. According to Life & Style, Thompson did give Kardashian the huge ring, but it’s more of a “promise ring” not an engagement ring. An insider told the outlet, “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond, It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.” The insider continued, “Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment.”