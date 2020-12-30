Khloe Kardashian is taking a break from social media after engagement rumors

Khloe Kardashian has been missing in action from Twitter and her fans want her to come back. Kardashian hasn’t been very active on Twitter during the month of December and has only really been tweeting about the true-crime show Twisted Sisters. She made a brief come back on the 26th to vent about how hard it is to put all of True Thompson’s teeny tiny toys together with her long nails. On Monday she shared a topless pic rocking her Good American jeans on Instagram and one fan commented, “come back to Twitter we miss you.” Kardashian responded and explained that she was taking a social media break but would be back soon. “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise.”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, recently sparked engagement rumors after being spotted rocking a ginormous engagement ring right before Christmas. TMZ posted photos of Kardashian walking around with True in Boston and it‘s definitely on that special finger. According to Life & Style, Thompson did give Kardashian the huge ring, but it’s more of a “promise ring” not an engagement ring. An insider told the outlet, “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond, It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.” The insider continued, “Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment.”
Khloe Kardashian Wearing Massive Engagement-Like Ring With Tristan Thompson: Khloe Kardashian looks like she might be engaged to Tristan Thompson ... and by "looks like" we mean the bling on her left ring finger is big enough to make Rose from "Titanic" green with envy. Khloe… pic.twitter.com/1JT2UCbNSx— - (@COUPSLEADER) December 23, 2020
Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016 but when she was 9 months pregnant with True surveillance video showed Thompson at a hookah lounge making out with two women. And in 2019 it was revealed that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. The couple has been on and off ever since with all signs pointing to on at the moment. Kardashian briefly unfollowed Thompson in November but he’s back on her “following” list.
Khloe is used to taking breaks from social media. Back in May, she slammed the “sick and hurtful things” people were saying about her as a result of pregnancy rumors surrounding her and her and Thompson. Kardashian wrote at the time, “I don‘t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say.” The businesswoman continued, “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)”