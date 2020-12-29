Emma Roberts has given birth!

Congratulations are in order!!! Emma Roberts has officially welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to multiple reports. Baby Roberts didn’t want to share his birthday with Jesus and made sure he was born after the Holidays. According to T﻿MZ, the 29-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy the actors named Rhodes on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, California. Roberts was just spotted on the 23rd grabbing coffee looking pregnant as ever. Hedlund, 36, is set to star in an upcoming Lee Daniels movie and was present for Rhode’s birth. Rhodes came in at a healthy weight of around 9 pounds and according to the outlet, mommy and baby are resting well in recovery.

Roberts and Hedland began dating around March 2019 and wasted no time getting pregnant. Rumors quickly began to swirl that she was pregnant but they tried to keep their pregnancy a secret until her mom Kelly Cunningham accidentally confirmed it on Instagram. Cunningham responded “Yes!” to a user who asked if the rumors she was pregnant were true. Another commenter congratulated the family and Cunningham responded, “Thank you so much! Very excited. Roberts admitted in October on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she blocked her mother on social media because of it. “It was a disaster... And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn‘t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.” Roberts continued, “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it. I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’” Roberts said she and her mother “kind of laughed” but also “kind of got in a fight.”