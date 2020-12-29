Guess how long Kate Hudson is leaving her Vodka Christmas Tree up

There are two types of people when it comes to Christmas Trees, those that take them down a few days once the presents are gone, and those that take them down a few months later. Kate Hudson belongs to the latter. The actress and entrepreneur posted a pic Sunday as she toasted a “slow so long” to her beautiful Christmas tree. Hudson was sipping on a pink perfectly garnished vodka cocktail and revealed in the caption that her tree would be sitting pretty until February. “And now begins the slow ‘so long’ to Christmas until I take our decorations down in February....” she wrote.

When Hudson eventually takes down her tree, she has more than a few bottles of Vodka waiting for her to sip on. Hudson tagged her $695 pearls and crystal embellished Jimmy Choo slippers in the pic along with her Vodka Company King Street Vodka. Hudson launched the brand in November and the vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, and crafted with alkaline water. She named it after a street in Greenwich Village in New York City. A few days before Christmas on December 20th she shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of the tree being constructed out of King St bottles and pink and white flowers. Hudson decided to make a tipsy tree since she couldn’t have a “Friend-Tini” party for the holidays. “I couldn’t have a little @kingstvodka Friend-Tini party for the holidays so I asked my beautiful friend @ericbuterbaugh to create a tree that would go in its place to feel like my bar room was filled with celebratory holiday joy! And boy did he come through with a @kingstvodka tree that we will now have to recreate every year!!! 🎄🍸🎄Love you! 🌸Happy Holidays” the vodka connoisseur wrote.