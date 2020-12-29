Guess how long Kate Hudson is leaving her Vodka Christmas Tree up

There are two types of people when it comes to Christmas Trees, those that take them down a few days once the presents are gone, and those that take them down a few months later. Kate Hudson belongs to the latter. The actress and entrepreneur posted a pic Sunday as she toasted a “slow so long” to her beautiful Christmas tree. Hudson was sipping on a pink perfectly garnished vodka cocktail and revealed in the caption that her tree would be sitting pretty until February. “And now begins the slow ‘so long’ to Christmas until I take our decorations down in February....” she wrote.
When Hudson eventually takes down her tree, she has more than a few bottles of Vodka waiting for her to sip on. Hudson tagged her $695 pearls and crystal embellished Jimmy Choo slippers in the pic along with her Vodka Company King Street Vodka. Hudson launched the brand in November and the vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, and crafted with alkaline water. She named it after a street in Greenwich Village in New York City. A few days before Christmas on December 20th she shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of the tree being constructed out of King St bottles and pink and white flowers. Hudson decided to make a tipsy tree since she couldn’t have a “Friend-Tini” party for the holidays. “I couldn’t have a little @kingstvodka Friend-Tini party for the holidays so I asked my beautiful friend @ericbuterbaugh to create a tree that would go in its place to feel like my bar room was filled with celebratory holiday joy! And boy did he come through with a @kingstvodka tree that we will now have to recreate every year!!! 🎄🍸🎄Love you! 🌸Happy Holidays” the vodka connoisseur wrote.
Just because she couldn‘t have her friends over, doesn’t mean she didn’t shower them with love. According to Page Six Hudson sent bottles of her King St. Vodka to friends which included Kris Jenner, Molly Sims, and Elle Fanning. Along with booze. she sent them cans of tonic water spiked with a micro-dose of cannabis to help them get a little stoned.
Hudson may have gotten some cans of spiked tonic water for herself because on Christmas she was giggling all over the floor with her brother Oliver Hudson. Kate shared a video of Oliver doing a “backspin” before hitting some type of fierce pose. Hudson tried to recreate it but failed and was quickly pushed down the wooden floor by her son Ryan Robinson so he could show her how its done. Ryan hit it on the first try but Hudson was determined to give it another shot. Unfortunately, Hudson had to add the trick to her New Years Resolution list. She captained the silly video, “If it resulted in early morning backspins, it was a good Christmas 😉 Looks like I know my New Years‘ resolution 💃 Happy Holidays, bring on the New Year! #perfectbackspinby2022 @theoliverhudson @mr.ryderrobinson.” Chelsea Handler laughed along in the comments and wrote, “so funny.”