Bruce Willis and Demi Moore celebrated Christmas separately most likely due to the pandemic

It’s always interesting to see how celebrities spend their holidays. Luckily most post about it on Instagram so we’re able to see all of the matching pajama moments, the glamorous moments, and which celebrities spent the holidays together...or apart. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are celebrity exes who seem to have a great relationship yet it seems that the two didn’t spend Christmas with one another.

Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shared an adorable photo of their family over the weekend. The couple and their daughters, 6-year-old Evelyn and 8-year-old Mabel all posed in matching Christmas pajamas in front of their decorated house.

The actor’s wife captioned the photo, “I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers. Lol. Now that’s 2020 for you,” she quipped. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our party of 4 to yours!”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is most likely what kept the Willis family and Moore separated for Christmas. However, Heming Willis did giveIa shoutout to her husband’s ex in her photo caption writing, “Matching family PJ’s provided by @demimoore @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski,” tagging Moore, as well as their three daughters, 32-year-old Rumer, 29-year-old Scout, and 26-year-old Tallulah.

“We miss you guys,” she continued. Rumer Willis commented on the photo, “Miss you guys.”



On the other hand, Moore shared her family Christmas photo that showed her clan all outside standing socially distanced from one another.