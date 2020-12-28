Hailey Bieber tells Justin to ‘go to sleep’ following NSFW Instagram comment

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber , aren’t shy about their relationship on social media; The couple is constantly letting their fans know how much they love one another with pictures, PDA, and comments on one another’s photos--but over the weekend, Justin took things to the next level.

On Sunday, December 27, the “Yummy” singer posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance, singing his heart out in a dimly lit room. Hailey was clearly a fan of his vocals, taking to the post to show her support with a comment, writing, “My jaw??? On the floor.”

While the model was trying to give her husband a wholesome comment, Justin decided to take things to a different place with his reply, writing, “ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.”

Fans of the couple couldn‘t get enough of Bieber’s cheeky reply, but Hailey quickly shut down his comment, telling the singer, “omg please go to sleep.”

This hilarious exchange from the pair comes just a few months after they celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary. The Biebers first got married in September 2018 during an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. The following year, the pair tied the knot in front of loved ones during a small ceremony in South Carolina.

To celebrate their anniversary, the couple kept things low-key with a picnic date in Los Angeles.

“They had a relaxing morning and then decided to pick up sandwiches from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica and have a picnic at their house,” a source told E! News back in September. “They loved relaxing and hanging out together just them two. They talked about their wedding day and vows, and had an emotional moment thinking back on the last couple of years. They have both been busy and it was nice for them to relax together. They always have fun no matter what they are doing.”